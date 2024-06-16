Germany shuts out Thailand in volleyball league

Thanacha Sooksod receives the ball in the match between Thailand and Germany in Hong Kong on Sunday. (Photo: Volleyball Nations League)

Thailand suffered another loss on Sunday when they were blanked by Germany in the Volleyball Nations League in Hong Kong.

Thai spikers lost to the Germans 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-20) in Pool 5 in Hong Kong.

Hitter Chatchu-On Moksri was the top scorer for the Thai team with 13 points and Wimonrat Thanapan came second with six.

It was the third defeat for the Thais in the preliminary round in Hong Kong. They lost to Turkey and Poland prior to the contest with Germany.

Thailand are heading home for the VNL Finals in Bangkok from Thursday to Sunday. They will face the seven best teams from the preliminary phase.

Thailand dropped one spot to 14th, while Germany were at 12th in the world rankings.