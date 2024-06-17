Thai spikers officially out of Paris Olympics

The Thai national womens's volleyball team will host the VNL Finals at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark from Thursday to Sunday. (Photo: Volleyballworld.com)

The Thai women's national volleyball team have officially ended their dream of getting a ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris next month.

The volleyball governing body FIVB and Volleyball World on Sunday announced the 12 teams to play in the Paris games next month, with Thailand not on the list.

The 11 teams that will to join host France in Paris are:

Brazil

Italy

Turkey

Poland

USA

China

Japan

The Netherlands

Serbia

Dominican Republic

Kenya

The volleyball tournament is from July 27-Aug 11 at the South Paris Arena.

The Thai women had known their destiny since doing poorly in the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League (VNL) tournaments, with three wins and nine losses.

Thai fans still have something to cheer about. Thailand automatically earn a place in the VNL Finals as host in Bangkok from Thursday to Sunday. They will play the seven best teams from the preliminary rounds at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark, starting with a match against Brazil on Thursday.

The team will arrive back in Bangkok on Monday afternoon from the Hong Kong leg, which ended on Sunday, the Thailand Volleyball Association said.



