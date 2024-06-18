Pathum claim maiden League Cup

BG Pathum United team players and officials celebrate with the Thai League Cup trophy on Sunday night.

A last-gasp goal from veteran Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda helped BG Pathum United capture their first Thai League Cup trophy following a 1-0 victory over ten-man Muang Thong United on Sunday night.

Teerasil, who netted the winner in the eight-minute of final added time at Thammasat Stadium, said after the match that lifting the League Cup trophy was a big consolation for the club.

"It was a good game by both teams, and the spectators must have found it to be an entertaining tussle," said Teerasil.

"This is the first time that we have won this tournament. We were hoping to win the Thai League 1 title, so this victory makes up for the disappointment of our failure in the league event."

The Kirins were the more active side in the first half, with most scoring opportunities falling to them.

Muang Thong came close in the later stages of the first half when Jaroensak Wonggorn set up Poramet Arjvilai with a precise cross, but Poramet's shot was warded off by Pathum defender Abhisit Sorada.

In the last minute before the break, Muang Thong's Picha Autra made a mess of a nifty pass from Thanawat Suengchitthaworn.

The Rabbits looked a much-improved unit in the second half, but their domination of the game only began in the 57th minute when Muang Thong were reduced to ten men.

Sathaporn Daengsi fouled Freddy Alvares just outside the penalty area and picked up his second yellow card warning of the match.

A VAR intervention gifted Pathum a penalty, but Alvares fired it over the bar.

The Rabbits were denied a goal in the 62nd minute when a VAR review revealed that Chanathip Songkrasin had fouled Muang Thong goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan before setting up Ikhsan Fandi.

It was in the final added time that a Chananan Pombupha cross was deftly planted into the net by Teerasil to seal the victory for Pathum.

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Nualphan Lamsam presented the trophy to Pathum United.

The winners of the final received five million baht in prize money, while the runners-up got one million baht.