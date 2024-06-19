10,000 Thai GP tickets sold out in a flash

The PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2024 will be held in Buri Ram on Oct 25-27. (Photo supplied)

Grand Stand tickets for the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2024 were all sold out within minutes on the first day of sale on Tuesday.

A total of 10,000 Grandstand tickets for the October race were all purchased in three minutes and 12.19 seconds as the online sale began at 2pm on Tuesday.

The fifth edition of the Thailand race will be held at Buri Ram's Chang International Circuit on Oct 25-27.

"MotoGP in Thailand is a mega event and a major economic driver, something that is in line with our sport tourism policy," said Phonpoom Vipattipumiprates, vice minister for Tourism and Sports, who presided over a press conference at the Sports Authority of Thailand on Tuesday.

"This year Buri Ram is fully prepared to welcome over 200,000 visitors, including tourists, competitors, teams, media representatives, and event staff, across the three-day event," said Buriram governor Narucha Kosacivilize.

PTG Energy became the event's new title sponsor last month after agreeing to a three-year deal worth 300 million baht. The deal starts from this year until 2026.

"Dorna Sports is delighted to welcome PTG Energy to the prestigious group of companies that own a title sponsorship in MotoGP. We look forward to working together to help promote MotoGP in the amazing country of Thailand," said Ferran Juncar, Global Sponsorship senior director at Dorna Sports.

"This year, I am sure our athletes will provide another great racing competition in Buri Ram, and Thai fans will again enjoy a great weekend experience."

The Thailand leg is one of the 20 races on the premier motorcycle racing calendar which will be broadcast in over 200 countries to more than 800 million spectators worldwide.

Tickets for the race are sold as three-day packages across four categories.

The Grand Stand tickets for the three-day event are the most expensive at 5,000 baht.

The Side Stand tickets are 2,000 baht, the Rider Stand tickets are 3,000 baht, and the Brand Stand tickets are 2,000 baht.

PT Max Card Plus members will get a 25 percent discount while PT Max Card Prestige, PT Max Card members will receive a 20 percent discount.

Tickets can be bought at 7-Eleven stores nationwide or online at allticket.com. Physical ticket redemption will be available from Aug 19 to Oct 10.