T1 gets new organising committee chief

Ratchaburi team manager Thanawat Nitikarnjana. (Photo supplied)

Ratchaburi team manager Thanawat Nitikarnjana has been appointed as the new chairman of the Thai League 1 organising committee.

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Nualphan Lamsam, who is also the CEO of the Thai League Co Ltd, announced Thanawat's appointment on Wednesday.

Thanawat is also an executive board member of the FAT.

After his appointment, Thanawat said he would use his vast experience to help improve the top-flight.

"Thai League 1 is the top league in Thailand, which consists of 16 teams. I strongly believe that one person alone cannot make it a success, so we have to take into account the views of all the 16 clubs," said Thanawat.

"I have been associated with all divisions of the Thai Leagues for many, many years. We have some good and some bad practices in place. There are things that I don't agree with. I will try my best to make things better for all teams.

"The first thing we need to do is to fix the problems with match schedules. We have, at times, used up the Fifa Days for league matches, which is something I don't agree with.

"We hope to finalise the match schedules by next week so that all teams can work out their plans for the new season."

Thanawat added that he would discuss various issues related to the top division with the participating clubs soon.