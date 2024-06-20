Thai spikers handed stiff test in finals

Thailand during the preliminary phase last week. volleyballworld.com volleyballworld.com

Thailand will face world No.1 Brazil in the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Finals on Thursday at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark.

Thailand, as the host nation, have joined the seven best teams from the preliminary phase of this year's competition.

The Thais ended the preliminary phase with three wins and nine losses while Brazil won all their 12 matches.

Thailand were one of the 12 opponents that the South Americans defeated during the preliminary phase to top the standings on 12-0 and 34 points.

The two teams met during week two in Macau and Brazil scored a 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-17) victory.

Brazil have won 23 of the previous 24 encounters with the Thais at major international competitions, with the home team's only victory dating back to the 2017 FIVB Volleyball World Grand Prix.

The match will start at 8.30pm.

China and Japan will kick-start the VNL Finals at 5pm on Thursday.

Both matches will be televised live by Channel 7HD.

Friday's second competition day will begin with the quarter-final between Italy and United States, who defeated hosts Japan in straight sets in Fukuoka to secure the last available spot in the Finals.

The last semi-finalists will emerge from the clash between Poland and Turkey.

Three more players have been called up to the Thai team for the Finals, including middle blocker Jarasporn Bundasak, outside hitter Kuttika Kaewpin and libero Supatra Pairoj.

This season will mark just the second time that Thailand are appearing in the VNL Finals. They qualified in 2022 but lost in the quarter-finals, finishing eighth.

In the other four editions, the Thais finished 12th in 2019, 14th in 2023, 15th in 2018 and 16th in 2021.