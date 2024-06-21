Suphanat extends loan at Leuven

OH Leuven's Suphanat Mueanta. (Photo supplied)

Thailand forward Suphanat Mueanta has extended his loan deal with OH Leuven for another season.

The Belgian side has reached a deal with Suphanat's parent club Buriram United to renew the loan, which was originally for just one season.

Suphanat, who joined OH Leuven in September 2023, played a total of 15 matches and scored one goal.

The 21-year-old became the first Thai player to score a goal in the Belgian highest league where he scored the third goal in the club's 3-0 victory over Eupen.

"Suphanat is a young player with a lot of potential. He has speed and I am very happy to have him with Leuven for one more season.

"He will give our coach more options in the attacking department," said Frederic Van den Steen, the club's CEO.

Search for U23 coach

The Football Association of Thailand's technical committee has been tasked with finding a new coach for the U23 team with help from the senior team's coach Masatada Ishii.

The move to find the new U23 coach began after Issara Sritaro quit his job in April following the team's first round exit at the AFC U23 Asian Cup in Qatar.

Thailand started the tournament with a 2-0 win over Iraq but two successive losses against Saudi Arabia (5-0) and Tajikistan (1-0) in Group C ended their run in the tournament.