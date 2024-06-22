Thais fight valiantly but Brazil advance

Thailand's Chatchu-On Moksri in action against Brazil. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)

World No.1 Brazil proved too strong for Thailand as the South Americans defeated the home team 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-23) to advance to the semi-finals of the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 on Thursday night.

Brazil will take on Japan, who knocked out Asian rivals China 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-22), in the second semi-final on Saturday at 8.30pm.

Italy defeated reigning Olympic champions United States 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-23) on Friday to join Brazil and Japan in the semi-finals.

The Italians will face the winners of the last quarter-final match between Poland and defending champions Turkey.

Opposite spiker Paola Egonu topped Italy's scoring chart with 20 points (17 kills, two blocks, one ace) while outside Avery Skinner scored 11 points for the Americans (10 kills, one ace).

Both matches at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark will be televised live on Channel 7HD, with the first semi-final starting at 5pm.

Inspired by the fantastic support from a full-house crowd, Thailand stood up to mighty Brazil and played as equals at many moments, but the South Americans did not allow any surprises and took the match in straight sets.

Captain Gabriela Guimaraes (Gabi) led Brazil's attack with 16 points, all in attack. Thailand's outside hitter Chatchu-On Moksri was the team's top scorer with 14 points.

"I think this year the VNL was a great experience for us, because all the other teams are so strong. Today I feel very happy, because we are playing at home and our fans are cheering for us, but also for Brazil," said Chatchu-On.

"It was a really difficult match, exactly as we expected. Thailand were playing at home, without pressure, smiling all the time... We tried to stay concentrated. We never gave up in the difficult moments, especially in the third set," said Gabi. bangkok post/volleyballworld.com