U-Tapao, Pattaya, Bangkok in race to host F1

Roads along Jomtien beach in Pattaya could be converted to a race track if Thailand is given a chance to host Formula 1. (Photo: Marine Department)

Thailand has not ruled out Bangkok and Pattaya as potential cities to host Formula 1 as the country seeks to bring the high-speed race to the kingdom to promote sports tourism.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Sunday U-Tapao airport, Pattaya and Bangkok were the candidates to host the sport in the country.

He posted on X after visiting U-Tapao Airport in Rayong and Jomtien beach in Pattaya to explore the possibility of the three locations if F1 organisers allow the race to happen in Thailand for the first time.

"In pursuing our F1 goal, the U-Tapao Airport Project includes a facility for the "circuit race" type which provides maximum safety," he wrote, "while Bangkok and Pattaya are being assessed for the "city race" type with captivating City of Angels and the scenic beachside race routes."

The prime minister said during a visit to Italy in May that he hoped the race track would be constructed near U-Tapao airport.

Thailand in a race against South Korea and Indonesia to convince Formula One Group to select another Asian stop for F1 drivers.

He has said Thailand was ready to build the circuit in 2027 or 2028 if the country is chosen to be another Asian host.

Singapore uses its streets to host the Singapore Grand Prix.

