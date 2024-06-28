Puripol earns Olympic berth, Thompson-Herah out

Thai sprinter Puripol Boonson. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai sprinter Puripol Boonson has qualified for next month's Olympic Games in Paris.

The 18-year-old has moved up to No.45 in the latest rankings announced by World Athletics.

The top 56 runners at the end of the qualification period on Sunday will earn their places at Paris 2024.

Puripol clocked 10.23sec to win the 100m event at the Kasanov Memorial 2024 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, last Saturday.

Puripol won the 100m silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. He was part of the Thai 4x100m relay team that won a gold medal at the Asian Championships last year.

At the age of 16, Puripol became a triple SEA Games champion after winning the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay races in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2021.

Injury blow for champion

Jamaica's two-time Olympic women's 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will not defend her titles in Paris after failing to recover from an Achilles injury, the sprint star said on Wednesday.

Thompson-Herah, who completed the 100m-200m gold medal double at both the 2016 and pandemic-delayed 2020 Olympics, confirmed her decision after pulling out of this week's Jamaican trials.

"I am hurt and devastated to be missing the Olympics this year but at the end of the day it's sports and my health comes first," Thompson-Herah, 31, wrote in a statement shared on social media.

Thompson-Herah had already abandoned her bid to defend her 200m crown in Paris after opting not to take part in the 200m at this week's Jamaica trials in Kingston.

However, she had entered the 100m at the trials and retained hope of being able to compete in Paris over the shorter distance.

Thompson-Herah's fitness had been in doubt ever since she competed at a race in New York earlier this month, where she needed to be carried from the track after suffering a torn Achilles.

In her statement on Wednesday, Thompson-Herah said she realised the injury was serious immediately.

"I sat on the ground because I couldn't apply any pressure to the leg whatsoever as I was carried off the track," Thompson-Herah wrote.

A medical examination later revealed a "small tear" of the Achilles tendon, she said.

Her 100m personal best of 10.54sec -- set in Eugene, Oregon, in August 2021 -- is the second fastest time in history, second only to Florence Griffith-Joyner's 1988 world record of 10.49sec. bangkok post/afp