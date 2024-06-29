Buriram bolster the squad with two fresh signings

Buriram United sign Phitiwat and Athit Buriram United add Phitiwat and Athit to roster

Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul (Photo supplied)

Thailand League 1 champions Buriram United strengthened their squad with two new signings.

The Thunder Castle announced the signings of midfielders Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul and Athit Berg on Friday.

Phitiwat has joined from BG Pathum United while Thai-Norwegian Athit completed a switch from Nakhon Pathom United.

Thailand star Phitiwat helped the Rabbits win their first ever League Cup title earlier this month. They beat Thai League 1 rivals Muang Thong United 1-0 in the final.

Athit joined Nakhon Pathom from Norway's IF Ready in 2022. He helped the club win the Thai League 2 title during the 2023 season.

The 29-year-old Phitiwat started playing football with JMG Academy in 2010 and signed for the Kirins in 2013 before moving on to BEC Tero Sasana in 2015.

Phitiwat's big break came when he moved to Chiang Rai United in 2016. He spent six seasons with the club, playing 206 games and scoring 14 goals.

The Rayong native helped the Beetles win their first Thai League 1 title in 2019 before signing with Pathum in 2021.

The 26-year-old Athit played 78 games for Nakhon Pathom, scoring 13 goals.

Buriram, who are looking to win their fourth straight league title next season, appointed Brazilian Osmar Loss Vieira as their new head coach earlier this week. The new Thai League 1 season will kick off on Aug 9.