Russia postpones World Friendship Games

Moscow expects to draw more athletes to alternative event in 2025, a non-Olympic year

The Russia-backed World Friendship Games, originally scheduled to take place in September after the Paris Olympics, have been postponed to 2025, the Inside the Games website reported.

Russia and its ally Belarus have been largely frozen out of international competitions, including the Paris Olympics, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Moscow last year announced that it would revive the multi-sport Friendship Games 40 years after holding its first edition when several socialist states boycotted the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The organisers have now postponed the Games, which would have taken place in Moscow and Yekaterinburg, to a non-Olympic year to “maximise athlete and official availability”, the website reported.

“In the interest of all stakeholders, the Organising Committee believes postponing the Games until 2025 is the best course of action, allowing future participants ample time to prepare and maximise their performance in the World Friendship Games,” it added.

The Games received application from nearly 2,500 athletes from 127 countries to compete in 36 sports, the website said, adding that new dates would be announced soon.

In March, the director general of the organising committee promised a “record-breaking tournament in terms of its size and the preparation time”.

The International Olympic Committee has opposed the move to revive the Games, calling it a breach of the Olympic Charter.