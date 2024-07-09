PM promises more support for stars

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks with skateboarder Vareeraya Sukasem during a reception at Government House on Monday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has told the Thai contingent for the 2024 Olympic Games to perform to the best of their abilities in Paris and vowed to push for more funding for national athletes and support them beyond their sporting careers.

The Thai athletes, who will compete in Paris 2024, attended Monday's function at Government House. They were led by Thai Olympic secretary-general Wit Devahastin na Ayudhya.

Srettha thanked all the sports associations whose athletes have qualified for Paris 2024 and congratulated them for their great efforts.

"In the name of the Thai government, I would like to welcome the Olympic Committee of Thailand, all sports executives, officials, athletes and all the people involved. I would also like to congratulate all the sports associations and athletes from 17 sports who have qualified for the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, France."

"For all the athletes who will represent Thailand at the Olympics, it is a result of the hard work put in by all the sports associations and the athletes themselves, who put their hearts and souls into years of training. This, to me, is already a triumphant step for everyone," added Srettha.

"Developing our athletes to achieve international standards is the government's priority. We are ready to provide more funding for athletes and we will take care of our athletes when they end their sporting careers as well with jobs and welfare benefits."

Srettha urged the Thai team to perform to the best of their abilities to create new history at the Olympics for the country.

"I hope all of you will perform your best at the Olympics in every match. Be a good sport, respect the rules and also your opponents. You should bear in mind that these sports competitions are also about creating good relations and friendships. And that they will bring a good image for our country."

Srettha also had a chat with 12-year-old skateboarder Vareeraya Sukasem, who is the country's youngest ever Olympic athlete, during the event.

The Olympic Games in Paris will take place between July 26-Aug 11.

Thailand will have 51 athletes from 17 sports competing in Paris -- the biggest squad among Southeast Asian nations.

Badminton with nine players is the biggest squad while boxing will have eight fighters in Paris.

Other sports are athletics (2); cycling (4); equestrian (1); golf (4); judo (1); modern pentathlon (1); rowing (1); sailing (2); kiteboard (2); shooting (3); skateboarding (1); swimming (2); table tennis (3); taekwondo (3) and weightlifting (4).