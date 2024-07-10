Young skateboarder aims to herald new era for Thai girls

Vareeraya Sukasem trains at a skatepark in Hua Mark. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

In a busy Bangkok skate park, 12-year-old Vareeraya Sukasem, wearing a white collared Singha-sponsored shirt, practises her moves in the park's shaded facilities. In less than two weeks on July 21, this young skateboarder will depart for Paris to compete in the Olympics.

"I feel some pressure but I am excited to become a Thai girl representative to compete in this sport," Vareeraya said.

Vareeraya will represent Thailand in street skateboarding, standing out as one of the youngest athletes at the Olympics. Accompanying her to the City of Lights will be her mother, Tulraya Chantawong, her coach and her father.

Travelling around the world for skateboarding has been tiring at times for Vareeraya, but practising in various facilities with advanced, standardised equipment has significantly improved her technique.

Having skateboarded for six years, Vareeraya owes her start to her mother, who encouraged her to pick up her first board. Her mother says that the sport's male dominance makes her daughter's success even more impressive.

Vareeraya has been training under coach Kenny Reed at her local indoor skatepark, Hua Mark. Despite the language barrier, with Reed, an American who speaks little Thai, and Vareeraya, whose English is limited, the two have navigated the challenges and made significant progress together.

Reed has coached her for the past three years and has taken great pleasure in witnessing her evolution, particularly the remarkable improvement in her skills over the past year.

He has designed an intuitive training schedule for her, featuring three intense training days followed by rest days and lighter sessions. He emphasises that the schedule must be adjusted based on her daily condition to prevent injury.

"We evaluate the risks of certain obstacles and certain tricks depending on how she is feeling," Reed said. "The obstacles have a lot of impact and it takes a toll on your muscles."

Vareeraya does not follow any specific pre-skate rituals, but her mother often prays for her safety and well-being before she starts skating.

"We pray to our ancestors and our grandparents to keep her safe while skateboarding," Tulraya said. "We ask them when granddaughter is about to fall, to please help prevent it."

Both Vareeraya and her mother are passionate about encouraging young Thai girls to take up skateboarding and join in the practice.

"Especially for the Thai girls, if they are dedicated and have interest in this sport, please come and practise," Tulraya said. "You could be like her."

With limited days remaining before their departure, Vareeraya and Reed will focus on perfecting her skills.

"I would like to ask Thailand to cheer with me," Vareeraya said.