Supachok, Patiwat and Mickelson nominated for Player of Year award

Thailand stars Supachok Sarachat, Patiwat Khammai and Nicholas Mickelson have been announced as nominees for the 2023-24 men's Player of the Year award.

The winner will be announced at the FA Thailand Awards 2023-24 ceremony on July 24.

The three players had an excellent season and made a huge contribution to their clubs and the Thai national team in the 2023-24 season.

At the club level, Supachok, currently with Consadole Sapporo, has been one of the key players for the Japanese side in the past season. The 26-year-old forward played a total of 44 matches for Consadole in both league and cup tournaments in 2023-24 and scored 10 goals and had five assists. For Thailand, he played 16 matches and scored three goals.

Goalkeeper Patiwat, of Thai League 1 club Bangkok United, played 26 league games and produced 13 cleansheets -- the most in the 2023-24 season along with Buriram United's Siwarak Tedsungnoen. He made a crucial penalty save to help the Angels win their first FA Cup title.

The 29-year-old played eight AFC Champions League matches, had two cleansheets and helped the Angels reach the last 16 round for the first time in the club's history. He is Thailand's No.1 keeper during their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign and the 2023 Asian Cup.

Thai-Norwegian right back Mickelson played 22 matches for Denmark's Superliga club Odense Boldklub, scoring two goals, providing two assists to help his club finish seventh in the league.

Mickelson, who will turn 25 on the day of the ceremony, put on an excellent performance for Thailand during the World Cup qualifying and the Asian Cup, playing a total of 12 matches.

Many other awards will also be handed out to those who contribute to the sport during the annual ceremony.

