Thais to begin Asean U19 campaign against Singapore

Thailand players at Suvarnabhumi airport before embarking on a journey to Indonesia.

A 23-strong Thailand squad left for Indonesia on Tuesday to participate in the Asean U19 Championship.

The tournament starts in Surabaya on Wednesday and will run until July 29.

Thailand have been placed in Group C, along with Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore for the first-round action.

They will kick off their campaign with a game against Singapore on Friday, followed by matches against Brunei on July 22 and Malaysia three days later.

Emerson Pereira is the head coach of the squad, and the team manager is Chonchanok Chidchob.

Friendly match

Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram United will play a friendly match on Saturday to start their preparations for the new Thai League 1 season.

The match will be held at the 80th Birthday Stadium in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The Swat Cats are back in the top division after winning the Thai League 2 last season, while the Thunder Castle topped the charts in Thai League 1.