Bangkok United to face Prachuap in T1 opener on Aug 9

Muang Thong United and Nakhon Ratchasima will play a charity football match on July 29 at Thunder Dome Stadium.

The opening game of the 2024-2025 Thai League 1 will see last season's runners-up Bangkok United take on PT Prachuap FC on Aug 9, the organisers have announced.

The schedules for the new season were made public by Thai League Co Ltd on Wednesday.

The Friday night's opener, scheduled to kick off at 7pm, will take place at the Angels' Thammasat Stadium.

Three games are scheduled for the next day with Sukhothai hosting former champions BG Pathum United at their Thung Thalay Luang stadium, newcomers Rayong facing Port FC and Nongbua Pitchaya, who are back in the top-flight after a year's absence, meeting defending champions Buriram United at home.

The Sunday night games on Aug 11 will see Ratchaburi host Nakhon Pathom United, Lamphun Warriors play Uthai Thani and Nakhon Ratchasima take on Muang Thong United.

For the Monday night game, Chiang Rai United will be at home to Khon Kaen United.

Charity match

Former top-flight winners Muang Thong United and Nakhon Ratchasima will play a charity football match on July 29 at Thunder Dome Stadium.

All the income from the game will be donated to the Special Olympic Sports Association of Thailand for the country's mentally handicapped athletes' participation in various events.

Tickets will be on sale at the Thai Ticket Major outlets or www.thaiticketmajor.com.