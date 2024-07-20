Thongpoon v Aliff added to ONE Fight Night 24

Thongpoon PK Saenchai, right, during his fight with Zakaria El Jamari. (Photo supplied)

Two more stars will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks v Balart in a fight that will have the attention of the strawweight Muay Thai elite.

Thongpoon PK Saenchai and Aliff Sor Dechapan battle at the Aug 3 showcase, which goes down at Lumpinee Stadium.

Thongpoon has established himself as one of the most exciting athletes on the talent-rich ONE Championship roster after a pair of knockouts and an all-out war with Yangdam Jitmuangnon earned him a six-figure contract with the promotion last year.

The 26-year-old's appetite for the contest has not waned since becoming a full-fledged member of ONE's roster, although his show-stopping first-round knockout of Timur Chuikov in February was sandwiched between competitive defeats to Ellis Badr Barboza and Zakaria El Jamari.

A win over a rising star in Aliff would send him rocketing back towards the division's top five, and the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative won't hold back as he looks to get his world title charge on track.

Aliff, on the other hand, is in a similar boat.

The 21-year-old rising star began his ONE tenure in scintillating fashion, and his run was eerily similar to that of Thongpoon.

After reeling off two knockouts in his first two appearances, Aliff went on to also outpoint Yangdam in his third outing before earning a ONE contract after a one-round demolition of Peyman Zolfaghari last November.

It's been a testing start to life on the global stage, however, as the Thai-Malaysian standout has fallen to razor-thin decision defeats at the hands of elite British talent Barboza and Chinese superstar Zhang Peimian.

Aliff and Thongpoon's paths will now inevitably cross at ONE Fight Night 24 and with all to fight for on Thai soil, expect two of the strawweight Muay Thai division's most exciting talents to throw down as they look to kick off another push towards world title glory.