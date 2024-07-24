Srettha to preside over FAT Awards

Buriram United's Supachai Chaided.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will preside over Wednesday's FA Thailand Awards 2023-2024 at Muang Thai Life Assurance Auditorium.

The glamorous annual ceremony will reward players and officials in 30 different categories for their achievements during the season, which ended in May this year.

The event will start at 5pm and finish at 8pm.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has also named the three contenders for this year's Thai League 1 Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. They are Buriram United striker Supachai Chaided, his teammate left wing back Theerathon Bunmathan and Muang Thong United forward Poramet Arjvilai.

Supachai was in great form as he topped the scoring charts for a second season in a row with 21 goals, playing a key role in Buriram's successful title defence.

Theerathon, another Buriram United star who put on an outstanding show in the last season, was instrumental in helping the Thunder Castle retain the coveted silverware. He had two goals and 12 assists in the season.

Poramet shifted into a higher gear for Muang Thong fUnited in the second half of the season as the former champions managed a fifth-place finish in the top league. While he was on target only once in the season, Poramet set up 11 goals for the Kirins.

Best player contenders

Three Thailand stars -- Supachok Sarachat, Patiwat Khammai and Nicholas Mickelson -- are in the running for the 2023-24 men's Player of the Year award.

The trio had impressive runs in the 2023-24 season and made major contributions to the success of their clubs and the Thai national team.

At the club level, Supachok, currently with Consadole Sapporo, has been one of the key players for the Japanese side.

The 26-year-old forward played a total of 44 matches for Consadole in both league and cup tournaments in 2023-24 and scored 10 goals and had five assists. For Thailand, he played 16 matches and netted three goals.

Thai League 1 club Bangkok United's goalkeeper, Patiwat, produced 13 clean sheets -- the most in the 2023-24 season, along with Buriram United's Siwarak Tedsungnoen. He also made a crucial penalty save to help the Angels win their first FA Cup title.

The 29-year-old also had two clean sheets in eight AFC Champions League matches and helped the Angels reach the last 16 round for the first time.

Patiwat was Thailand's first-choice goalkeeper during their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign and the 2023 Asian Cup.

Thai-Norwegian right back Mickelson played 22 matches for Denmark's Superliga club Odense Boldklub, scoring two goals and providing two assists to help his club finish seventh in the league.

Mickelson, who will turn 25 on Wednesday, was one of the top performers for the War Elephants in the World Cup qualifying and the Asian Cup, playing a total of 12 matches.