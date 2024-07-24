Thai Olympian eyes China benefits in Instagram post, highlights lack of air conditioning

Thailand’s table tennis star Orawan Paranang at the Paris Olympics. (Photo: p.orawan Instagram account via South China Morning Post)

Battling scorching Paris heat, Thailand's Orawan Paranang is eyeing more than Olympic glory - she also wants China's portable air conditioners and mouth-watering "Green Beans Braised Noodles".

The 26-year-old table tennis star, competing in her second-straight Games, shared a series of Instagram stories expressing playful jealousy towards the Chinese delegation, who arrived in Paris well equipped to tackle the sweltering heat and combat the unorthodox food offerings.

"It's so hot for five people sitting together. If the whole car is full, someone might faint before reaching their destination," Orawan said.

"I want to go to the Chinese team to use the air conditioning and eat braised bean curd noodles."

Orawan's lighthearted remarks struck a chord with her followers, including Chinese social media users who offered not just green beans and braised noodles, but also a warm dose of camaraderie and humour.

"If you want to eat green beans and braised noodles, please come to Shandong!" one user wrote.

"A warm and knowledgeable person, China welcomes you!" another said.

Her post has since had about 8,000 likes and nearly 100,000 views.

Orawan's fellow Thai athletes have chimed in with similar grievances, describing the Olympic Village dormitories as unbearably warm and the tour buses as "feeling like an oven".

Suthasini Sawettabut voiced her discomfort with the French capital's weather and unfavourable living conditions.

"I heard that the Chinese team brought air conditioners and chefs. I really want to go to the Chinese team dormitory to cool down and eat some braised beans and noodles," Suthasini said after passing China's accommodation.

Paris' stifling heat has been a significant point of discussion and concern for athletes. The Chinese delegation's foresight in carrying portable air conditioners has become a point of both envy and admiration among other nations' competitors.

The Thai team's approach to their hardships highlighted the athletes' struggles adjusting to Paris, and fostered a sense of unity and support among fellow competitors and supporters alike.