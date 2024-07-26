Supachok lands Player of Year award

Thai football chief Nualphan Lamsam, front row centre, poses with the recipients of national awards at a ceremony on Wednesday night.

Supachok Sarachat won the prestigious Men's Player of the Year 2023-2024 honour at the FA Thailand Awards on Wednesday night.

The sumptuous ceremony was presided over by the incumbent Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan Lamsam and attended by two former chiefs of the association, Vijitr Getkaew and Worawi Makudi.

Supachok, a crafty midfielder who has been in an impressive form for the War Elephants and his J-League club Consadole Sapporo, beat his national teammates goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai and defender Nicholas Mickelson to the title.

Chaba Kaew midfielder Kanjanaporn Saengkoon was voted the Women's Player of the Year.

The Thai League 1 Player of the Year award went to Buriram United striker Supachai Chaided.

Supachai was also rewarded for being the top goalscorer in the 2023-2024 season in which he found the net 21 times.

Former Thailand international Totchtawan Sripan of Bangkok United was voted the Thai League 1 Coach of the Year. He helped the Angels finish runners-up in the top flight and also claim the FA Cup title for the first time in the club history.

The Best Foreign Player of the Year award was won by Bangkok United striker Willen Mota for scoring 20 goals and providing six assists in the last season.

Fans voted for Poramet Arjvilai's strike during the War Elephants unsuccessful qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup to be the National Team Goal of the Year and Port midfielder Noboru Shimura got the Thai League 1 Goal of the Year award.

Port striker Teerasak Poeiphimai was named the Young Player of the Year for scoring 15 goals and guiding his club to a third-place finish.

Nakhon Ratchasima's Theerasak Pho-on took the Thai League 2 Best Coach of the Year top honours for leading the Swat Cats to the second division title and earning them a quick return to Thai League 1.

King's Cup host city

During the ceremony, Songkhla was awarded the rights to stage this year's King's Cup at Tinsulanonda Stadium from Oct 7-15.

The two other bidding cities were Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

The 50th edition of the tournament will feature Syria, Tajikistan, the Philippines and hosts Thailand.

Thai League 1 TV rights

True Visions will broadcast the new season of the Thai League 1 with 240 matches throughout the season, Nualphan announced at the awards on Wednesday night.

The broadcaster has also agreed to beam live a minimum of 30 Thai League 2 matches as well, the FAT president added.