Thai Athletes Ready to Compete for Olympic Medals

Thai athletes aboard the boat during the opening ceremony. (Reuters)

The 33rd Summer Olympic Games, "Paris 2024," has officially begun following a grand opening ceremony held on the evening of July 26. The ceremony saw participation from over 100 countries, with representatives including leaders and dignitaries.

For Thailand, the delegation was led by Sermsak Pongpanit, Minister of Tourism and Sports, representing Prime Minister Settha Thavisin. Also present were Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, and Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, Chairman of the Doping Control Center’s Executive Board at the Sports Science Institute.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, IOC member, poses for a photo with King Frederik X of Denmark, an honorary IOC member, during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Thai contingent was led by 12-year-old skateboarder Wareeraya Sukkasem and sprinter Phuripol Boonsorn, who carried the Thai flag. Thai athletes joined the parade of nations aboard a boat on the River Seine, positioned as entry number 184, following the Czech Republic.

It is the first time in history that the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics did not take place solely within the stadium. The Games will run from July 26 to August 11, featuring 329 gold medals across 32 sports. Thailand has sent a delegation of 51 athletes competing in 17 sports.

Prior to the opening ceremony, the IOC hosted a reception to thank attendees. The event was attended by leaders from over 100 countries, sports ministers from more than 150 nations, over 100 IOC members from around the globe, sports federation presidents, sports leaders, and representatives from Olympic Committees and various sports supporters.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, IOC members and Indian billionaires, attends the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. They pose for the photo with the Thai IOC member.

Khunying Patama and Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, Chairman of the Doping Control Center's Executive Board at the Sports Science Institute, took a photo with Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, IOC member, and the Queen.

Timothy Fox, IOC member from Hong Kong, and Li Lianwei, IOC member from China, take a photo with Khunying Patama.

Ung Seh-Ming, IOC member from Singapore, and his wife, with Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

Khunying Patama takes a photo with Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein of Jordan, IOC member and President of the Jordan Olympic Committee, at the reception hosted by the IOC prior to the opening ceremony.

Khunying Patama and David Haggerty, IOC member from the United States and President of the International Tennis Federation.

China's sports minister Gao Zhidan poses for the photo with the Thai IOC member at yhe reception.

Khunying Patama and Luc Tardif, President of the International Ice Hockey Federation.

Khunying Patama and Gianni Infantino, IOC member and President of the International Football Federation (FIFA).