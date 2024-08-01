Star-studded Buriram vow to dominate new season

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United unveil their players for the upcoming 2024-25 season. (Photo supplied)

Reigning Thai League 1 champions Buriram United have vowed to sweep the board in the new season, which kicks off on Aug 9.

Club chairman Newin Chidchob expressed his disappointment at the team's inability to win the Thai FA Cup and League Cup crowns as the Thunder Castle officially launched their squad for the new season on Tuesday night.

"I want to apologise to everyone that we could not win every [domestic] tournament last season and although we did claim the Thai League 1 trophy, it wasn't enough," said Newin.

"The team have made a vow to win the top league title again for the tenth time in the coming season.

"I would like to announce today here that for this season, we will hit back and win every domestic trophy. The FA Cup must return to Buri Ram and the League Cup also has to be in Buri Ram.

"It's not just that -- we will win the Asean Club Championship or Shopee Cup as well.

"For the new season, I am feeling greedy, but we owe this to the people of Buri Ram, who have supported us through thick and thin. We must be No.1."

Meanwhile, former Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum United have signed Singapore striker Ilhan Fandi Ahmad.⁣⁣

⁣⁣BG Pathum United announced the deal with Ilhan, 21, on Wednesday as the Rabbits continue to strengthen their squad in preparations for the upcoming season.⁣⁣

The young striker signed his first professional contract with Singapore Premier League (SPL) club Young Lions FC in 2019 and moved to Albirex Niigata (Singapore) in 2022, helping the club secure the Singapore Premier League title in the same year.⁣⁣

Ilhan's spectacular performance for Albirex Niigata earned him the awards for the 2022 SPL Young Player of the Year and 2022 Goal of the Year awards and he earned a spot on the 2022 SPL Team of the Year as well.

A transfer to Belgian second-tier club KMSK Deinze followed shortly.

Ilhan has represented Singapore at youth and senior levels, scoring his first goal for the Lion's senior squad in a 3-1 victory over Maldives in December 2022.

All three Fandi brothers -- Irfan (Port FC) and Ikhsan and Ilhan (BG Pathum United) -- will now be playing in Thai League 1.