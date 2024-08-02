Kirins secure a spot in Asian Champions League Two

Muang Thong United players pose before a match. (Photo supplied)

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has agreed to award Muang Thong United a place in the next season's AFC Champions League Two.

The Kirins' participation in the tournament's group stage has been confirmed by the AFC through an official letter to the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

The AFC stated in the letter that Thanh Hoa from Vietnam's V-League have withdrawn from the tournament, paving the way for Muang Thong's participation in the event.

Pursuant to the AFC's club competitions ranking criteria, the FAT had granted the place to BG Pathum United, the fourth-placed team in Thai League 1 last season, but they declined the offer.

Next in line were former Thai League 1 champions Muang Thong, who finished a spot below the Rabbits in the top league last season, and the Kirins accepted the offer to take part in the AFC Champions League Two group stage in the 2024-2025 season.

This means that in the upcoming season, four Thai League 1 teams -- champions Buriram United, Bangkok United, Port and Muang Thong United -- will be participating in different AFC tournaments.

Buriram United will play in the group stage of the AFC Champions League Elite and also represent Thailand in the AFF Club Champions League (Shopee Cup) along with BG Pathum United.

FA Cup winners Bangkok United will take on Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan on Aug 13 in an away play-off.

Port will join Muang Thong United in the group stage of the AFC Champions League Two.