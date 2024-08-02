Four Thais added to ONE Lumpinee 81

Takeru Segawa during his fight with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in January. (Photo supplied)

No less than three former ONE world champions will represent Thailand on home soil at ONE Lumpinee 81.

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will compete at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Sept 27, as will former strawweight Muay Thai divisional ruler Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Also, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn returns in what is shaping up to be another "tentpole" event for ONE Championship.

A pair of Japanese superstars, Takeru Segawa and Hiroki Akimoto, have also been matched up with their respective opponents.

Nong-O is set to face surging Russian Kiamran Nabati in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest.

The 37-year-old snapped a two-fight skid with a vintage performance against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in April, where he came out victorious by unanimous decision.

If he wants another crack at his old bantamweight Muay Thai crown still held by British superstar Jonathan "The General" Haggerty, Nong-O has to halt the rise of the undefeated Nabati.

The 29-year-old Russian romped through the ONE Lumpinee competition to claim a life-changing full-time contract with promotion after three dominant wins over Pongsiri PK Saenchai, Avatar PK Saenchai, and Suablack Tor Pran49.

Former multiple sport, multiple weight world champion Sam-A is looking to rebound from his defeat to ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The decorated 40-year-old faces Algerian rising star Akram Hamidi in strawweight Muay Thai action. The Algerian is fresh from a crushing one-round demolition of Kongchai Chanaidonmueang this past June.

Superbon, on the other hand, has a huge opportunity in front of him at ONE Lumpinee 81 when he faces "Smokin" Jo Nattawut in a featherweight Muay Thai showdown.

The former featherweight kickboxing king claimed the interim divisional crown in his most recent outing, a unanimous decision win over Marat Grigorian in April.

Nattawut, on the other hand, is in no mood to wait around ahead of his trilogy showdown with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 169: Atlanta on Nov 9.

In other kickboxing action, Japanese superstar Takeru returns to the ring for the first time since his unforgettable ONE debut against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in January as he faces Thai standout Black Panther.

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto is also in action. The Singapore-based Japanese contender will take on former flyweight kickboxing king Ilias Ennahachi, who is looking to make his mark at the bantamweight limit.

The remainder of the ONE Lumpinee 81 card has yet to be announced, but it's clear that ONE will be going big for the Sept 27 blockbuster.