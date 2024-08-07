Zico eyed for coaching job

Kiatisuk Senamuang, 50, is one of the top candidates for the national under-23 team's coaching position. (File photo)

Former Thailand striker Kiatisak Senamuang is among the frontrunners for the under-23 national team's coaching job.

No decision in this regard has been taken yet, but Football Association of Thailand (FAT) spokesman Piyapong Pue-on confirmed on Tuesday that Kiatisak, nicknamed "Zico" by the Thai media for his scoring prowess in his playing days, was among those being considered for the job.

There is a big push for the War Elephants coach Masatada Ishii to take over the coaching role of the national youth team as well.

"We are trying to find a suitable coach for the Thai U23 team and there are many candidates from South Korea, Japan and other countries as well who are interested in the job," said Piyapong, himself a former national team striker.

"Right now, there also is a possibility that Masatada Ishii could assume the role of the head coach of the U23 team too.

"As far as the Thai coaches are concerned, the standouts are Kiatisak 'Zico' Senamuang, Sirisak Yodyardthai, Worrawoot Srimaka and Sasom Pobprasert."

The quartet have coached different Thai national teams in the past.

Piyapong added that the FAT has not received an official word from the Asean Football Federation (AFF) yet on the rumoured postponement of this year's regional championship, which is scheduled to be played from Nov 23-Dec 21. The new dates for the tournament are likely to be from Dec 9-Jan 5.

"If the event is postponed then it will affect the Thai League 1 match schedules as well so these would have to be readjusted," said Piyapong.

In another development, Piyapong confirmed that the U23 U-League football tournament will take place from September to December this year.