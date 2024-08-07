Thai taekwondo star Panipak to defend her crown Wednesday

It's time for high kicks in the City of Lights

Taekwondo fighter Panipak Wongpattanakit celebrates winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo supplied)

PARIS - Thailand's Taekwondo star Panipak Wongpattanakit will begin the defence of her 49-kilogramme Olympic title at the Grand Palais on Wednesday.

The reigning Olympic champion, who will turn 27 on Thursday, will be the first of the three Thai taekwondo athletes in action in Paris.

In the round of 16, Panipak will fight the winner of the qualification contest between Ana da Costa da Silva Pinto of Timor-Leste and Oumaima El Bouchti of Morocco.

Spain's Adriana Cerezo Iglesias, who lost to Panipak in the Tokyo final in dramatic fashion three years ago, will face Maria Sara Grippoli Gagliardo of Uruguay in the round of 16.

Panipak's coach Chatchai Choi, formerly known as Choi Young-Seok, said the Thai star has been trying to shrug off the pressure as the big day looms.

"She knows the Olympics is a special tournament, but I told her to treat it just as any grand prix tournament and that she should not put too much pressure on herself. She should just go out and do her best," said Chatchai.

Also competing in Paris are the men's 68kg 2022 Asian Games gold medallist Banlung Tabtimdang and women's 67kg fighter Sasikarn Tongchan.

Banlung will be in action on Thursday and Sasikarn's event will take place on Friday.

Panipak has said she will retire from the sport after the Olympics and the Surat Thani native will look to end her illustrious career on a high.

Apart from the gold medal at Tokyo 2020, Panipak also won bronze at Rio 2016. She is also a two-time world champion.

Panipak has been the top-ranked fighter in the 49kg division for many years.

She became Thailand's first ever Olympic taekwondo champion after a thrilling victory over Iglesias.

With the Spaniard ahead and only seven seconds left in the final round, the Thai landed a kick to win 11-10.

Redemption time

Two Thai weightlifters will begin their quest for gold medals on Wednesday at South Paris Arena.

Theerapong Silachai will be the first to compete in the men's 61kg event, followed by Surodchana Khambao in the women's 49kg category.

Weeraphon Wichuma will be in action on Thursday in the men's 73kg category and Duangaksorn Chaidee will compete in the women's over 81kg on Sunday -- the last day of the Olympics.

Thai lifters last competed at the Olympics at Rio 2016 where they won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

They did not take part in the Covid-postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 due to a doping scandal.

Weightlifting is Thailand's second most successful sport at the Olympics with 14 medals (boxing now has 16).

Paddlers in quarters

Thailand advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's table tennis team after edging hosts France 3-2 in the round of 16 at South Paris Arena on Monday night.

Jinnipa Sawettabut edged Charlotte Lutz 3-2 (11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 5-11, 13-11) in the deciding fifth match to send Thailand into the last eight.

Suthasini Sawettabut and Orawan Paranang beat Lutz and Prithika Pavade 3-1 (14-12, 11-6, 6-11, 12-10) in the first doubles match.

Jinnipa Sawettabut lost to Yuan Jia Nan 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-8) as the host team pulled level.

Orawan Paranang gave Thailand the lead again after she beat Prithika Pavade 3-0 (12-10, 11-8, 12-10) only to see Yuan beat Suthasini Sawettabut 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 14-12) to make it 2-2.

Thailand were to face Japan in the quarter-finals last night.