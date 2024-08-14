Kingdom's hosting rights hang in balance

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) vice-president Chaiyapak Siriwat, centre, addresses a press conference.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is scheduled to rule on the fate of Thailand's right to host this year's Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games on Thursday without representatives from the host nation being invited to the meeting.

A rift has emerged between the OCA and the host country since the Thai decision to drop 14 sports from the programme only three months before the start of the Games.

Thailand is scheduled to organise the Covid-delayed tournament from Nov 21-30 in Bangkok and Chon Buri.

Chaiyapak Siriwat, a vice-president of the OCA, told a press conference on Tuesday that the Thai decision to reduce the number of featured events is bound to reflect negatively on the country.

"If Thailand loses the right to host the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, it could also have an impact on its right to organise next year's SEA Games as well," said Chaiyapak, who is also the head of the Games organising committee.

The Games were originally scheduled to offer a total of 364 gold medals in 38 sports.

Chaiyapak said Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich, along with Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Dr Gongsak Yodmani, had a meeting with the OCA officials on July 27 on the sidelines of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"The OCA was informed in Paris that Thailand wouldn't be staging the badminton, baseball, billiards, cheerleading, fencing, indoor hockey, netball, indoor swimming, indoor athletics, indoor rowing, shooting, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling competitions," added Chaiyapak.

"A lack of funds was given as the reason behind the decision to drop these events from the programme."

Chaiyapak said the decision has raised many eyebrows because different Asian countries, including Thailand, have been spending enormous amounts of money on preparing their athletes for these sports.

"Thailand has lost a lot of credibility by doing this and this could hurt its chances of hosting next year's SEA Games as well," he added.