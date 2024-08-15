Angels' Elite group dream shattered by shootout loss

Bangkok United players after their shootout loss to Shandong Taishan. (Photo: True Bangkok United True Bangkok United)

Thai League 1 giants Bangkok United failed in their bid to secure a place in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 group stages after suffering a 4-3 penalty shootout loss to China's Shandong Taishan in a play-off in Jinan on Tuesday night.

The Angels will now compete in the AFC Champions League Two with the draw for the tournament taking place in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

The two sides battled to a 1-1 draw at the end of 120 minutes and Shandong were more accurate from the spot.

A shot from Shandong's Deerjiaduo took a heavy deflection early in the match, but it was parried off by Bangkok United goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai. Valeri Qazaishvili also had a chance shortly afterwards but dragged his shot just wide of the post.

Bangkok had back-to-back chances in the 21st minute when a Richairo Zivkovic shot was blocked by Zhao Jianfei, then from the subsequent corner kick, Wang Dalei tipped over a powerful Everton header.

It was the Angels who broke the deadlock in the 37th minute with Bassel Jradi setting up a charging Zivkovic.

Shandong hit back to go into the break on level terms after Qazaishvili took the ball from a short corner and worked his way to the edge of the box before curling a spectacular shot over Patiwat for the equaliser in the 43rd minute.

The second half was mostly a dour affair with neither team being able to string more than a couple of passes together in the opposition half, leading to limited shooting chances.

Both defences held firm for the remainder of normal time, sending the match into an additional 30 minutes which also yielded no goals.

Zivkovic and Thossawat Limwasanathian missed their respective spot kicks to give Shandong the victory.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Al Gharafa took the remaining place in ACL Elite group stages with a play-off win over Shabab Al-Ahli on Tuesday night.

Ferjani Sassi earned hosts Al Gharafa a 1-0 win over the side from the United Arab Emirates when he emerged unmarked to head in Jamal Hamed's cross in the 50th minute.

The pair complete the 24-team line-up for the reconfigured tournament, which will kick off on Sept 16.