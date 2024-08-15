Ariya among nine Thais to compete at Scottish Open

Ayrshire: Former champion Ariya Jutanugarn is among nine Thai golfers set to compete at this week's US$2 million Women's Scottish Open, beginning today at Dundonald Links.

Ariya, who won the tournament in 2018, joins Patty Tavatanakit, Chanettee Wannasaen, Moriya Jutanugarn, Arpichaya Yubol, Jasmine Suwannapura, Wichanee Meechai, Trichat Cheenglab and Ladies European Tour regular Chanoknan Angurasaranee in the event as they gear up for next week's major -- the AIG Women's Open.

They will be up against a star-studded field which includes defending champion Celine Boutier of France and Paris Olympics gold medallist Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

Ko, who completed the medal trifecta and earned a berth in the LPGA Hall of Fame on Saturday at Le Golf National, will be joined by nine other 2024 LPGA Tour winners in Scotland, most notably Cognizant Founders Cup champion Rose Zhang and Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue.

Olympic silver medallist Esther Henseleit of Germany is also in the field.

Ariya, who has had two top-10 finishes and a third place tie in 17 tournaments so far this season, will make her eighth consecutive appearance in the tournament. She failed to make the cut last year.

Her sister Moriya, who won the Portland Classic earlier this month, will also be playing in the tournament for the eighth time.

Patty, who represented Thailand at the Olympics, will be looking to improve on her sixth-place finish from last year, having already won two titles this season.