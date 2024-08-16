Thunder Castle, jaded Angels to clash

Buriram United beat Nongbua Pitchaya 4-0 in their season opener on Saturday.

Buriram United and Bangkok United face an early test of their title credentials when they square off in a Thai League 1 encounter this weekend.

A number of things could tilt the balance in the defending champions Buriram's favour on Sunday night, including the fact that the match will be played at their home ground.

The two sides had contrasting starts to their campaigns last weekend.

While the Thunder Castle romped to a 4-0 triumph at Nongbua Pitchaya, Bangkok United could only manage a sluggish 2-1 home victory over PT Prachuap.

Moreover, the Angels suffered a heartbreak in the Chinese city of Jinan on Tuesday night when they were edged 4-3 in a shoot-out by Shandong Taishan in a play-off for a place in this year's AFC Champions League Elite tournament.

They were left jaded by all the travelling and a gruelling 120-minute duel that ended in a 1-1 tie and forced a penalty contest in the midweek.

And after that lacklustre show against Prachuap last weekend, the Angels' coach Totchtawan Sripan had said: "We have acquired some new foreign players and it was their lack of fitness that affected our plans for the match.

"We had a month-long training in the pre-season but our three foreign players joined the club only recently."

Buriram's new coach Osmar Loss Vieira was in an altogether different mood after the Thunder Castle's sizzling start, declaring that he has "a perfect team."

Buriram are seeking their fourth straight top-flight crown this season.

Meanwhile, BG Pathum United, who are also likely to stake a claim for the Thai League 1 title this season, will kick off this weekend's fixtures, hosting newly promoted Rayong tonight.

Ratchaburi will be eager to make amends for their 3-2 home loss to Nakhon Pathom United when they meet Uthai Thani tomorrow evening.

Former champions Muang Thong United, who suffered a shock defeat in their opener at Nakhon Ratchasima, will also be hoping for a better result on Sunday night when they clash with Lamphun Warriors at home.

Port have a testing assignment at home on Monday when Chiang Rai United visit.