Pathum United suffer early T1 setback, go down to Rayong at home

Skipper in action: BG Pathum United's Chanathip Songkrasin, in blue, tries to block a header.

BG Pathum United, hoping to put up a challenge for this year's Thai League 1 silverware, suffered a staggering confidence blow at home on Friday when they were shocked 1-0 by newly promoted Rayong.

Pathum, loaded with a host of Thai and foreign stars, were expected to win their second match of the season with ease, but were sunk by a first-half injury-time strike by Rayong's Brazilian forward Stenio Junior.

The Rabbits started altering their game plan early in the second half but nothing seemed to work for the former champions.

A blistering shot by Freddy Alvarez, who came in shortly after the break, from inside the box was saved by the Rayong goalkeeper in the 56th minute.

Two minutes later, Pathum captain Chanathip Songkrasin set up Gakuto Notsuda for a close-range shot.

Notsuda's first go at the goal hit a post and the ball bounced back to the Japanese for another shot, but he rammed the ball into the post once again.

This was the first win for Rayong in the top light this season.

Meanwhile, Buriram were handed some tough fixtures for the AFC Champions League Elite action in a draw for the revamped tournament held on Friday night in Kuala Lumpur.

The Thunder Castle were drawn to play their home games against Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea, 2023 J-League champions Vissel Kobe, Pohang Steelers of South Korea and Kawasaki Frontale of Japan.

In the away games, Buriram will have to tackle Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia, Australia's Central Coast Marinos, Yokohama F Marinos of Japan and Kwangju FC of South Korea.