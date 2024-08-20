Persevering Buriram clip Angels' wings

Guilherme Bissoli Hanif Hassan

Nothing seems to be going right for Bangkok United, last season's No.2 side, at the moment as they failed in the first real test of their title credentials, falling 4-2 at Buriram United in a Thai League 1 clash on Sunday night.

For the Angels, the defeat at Thunder Castle was preceded by a 4-3 penalty shootout loss to Chinese club Shandong Taishan in Jinan on Tuesday night in a play-off for a place in this year's AFC Champions League Elite tournament.

Bangkok United went ahead twice in the match on Sunday night but allowed Buriram not only to claw their way back into the game on both occasions but also walk away with three points.

Osmar Loss Vieira, Buriram's new coach, lauded his men for their resilience.

"We went into the match knowing well that Bangkok United are a strong team, but we also knew that our target was to win this match," said Osmar.

"What matters the most is the way we won this important game. We found ourselves trailing Bangkok United twice, but we kept our composure and recovered."

Muhsen Al Ghassani gave the Angels the lead in the 16th minute, but the advantage was nullified by a Lucas Crispin strike 11 minutes later.

The visitors surged ahead again at 53 minutes through a Nitipong Selanon goal, but Buriram's Guilherme Bissoli struck twice early in the second half to turn the tide. Seksan Ratree completed the scoring for the home team in the final added time.

Meanwhile, Nakhon Ratchsima continued their winning start to the season with a 2-1 victory at Nakhon Pathom United despite losing Nattapong Sayriya to a red card in the 80th minute.

Both Buriram and Nakhon Ratchasima have six points after two straight victories.

Former champions Muang Thong United picked up their first points of the season with a 1-0 home victory over Lamphun Warriors, ensured by a 78th-minute penalty converted by Poramet Arjvilai.

Also on Sunday night, ten-man Sukhothai rallied to salvage a 1-1 draw at promoted Khon Kaen United.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Thailand has confirmed that the country's national team will take part in the three-nation LP Bank Cup in Vietnam from Sept 5-10.

Besides Thailand and host Vietnam, the third team in the tournament are Russia.