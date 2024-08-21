Patama's legacy elevates Thai badminton to new heights

Under Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul's leadership, Thai badminton achieved its first Olympic medal, marking a historic moment for the sport

Listen to this article

Young badminton players take a selfie with Khunying Patama, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand.

The Badminton Association of Thailand, under Royal Patronage, has opened a new chapter in the sport’s history, led by its current president, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

Khunying Patama, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, has made a significant impact by leading Thai badminton athletes to their first-ever Olympic medal, 32 years after badminton was first introduced as a sport in the Olympic Games.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), presents the historic silver medal to Thai badminton player Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Khunying Patama awarded 1.5 million baht to "View" Kunlavut to celebrate his success in the Olympics.

This historic achievement occurred at the 2024 Olympics when Kunlavut “View” Vitidsarn became the first Thai badminton player to win a silver medal, marking a monumental milestone for the Badminton Association. Khunying Patama has served as the president of the association since 2013. Her leadership has significantly elevated the standard of Thai athletes, with many Thai badminton players ranking among the best in the world.

Moreover, Khunying Patama was instrumental in organising high-standard badminton tournaments during the Covid-19 pandemic when global sports events were halted. Thailand took the lead by hosting three major competitions – two Super 1000 tournaments and the World Tour Finals – within a month in 2021. These events were conducted under strict Covid-19 safety measures for both players and participants. Thailand also stepped up to host the 2022 World Tour Finals when China suddenly withdrew, managing to organise the event in just three weeks.

Somdet Phra Maharatchamangalacharn, a revered monk from Wat Traimit-Golden Buddha, and Khunying Patama during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a new building for the Badminton Association of Thailand.

A major supporter and source of encouragement for Khunying Patama is her husband, Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, a prominent business tycoon and philanthropist. Dr Somsak’s father, a commercial shophouse developer, acquired numerous land plots at low prices. During the property boom of Gen Chatchai Chunhawan’s government, when land prices skyrocketed, Dr Somsak expanded his family’s old-money legacy into various industries, including steel, real estate, hotels, and hospitality.

Named by the Hong Kong edition of Forbes in 1994 as Thailand’s third wealthiest person of Chinese descent, Dr Somsak has maintained a low profile despite his long-standing contributions to society. However, in recent years, he has become more publicly involved in supporting Khunying Patama’s activities, particularly in medicine, education, music, and sports.

Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, a business tycoon and philanthropist.

Dr Somsak and Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, second and third from the right, are among distinguished guests at the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the world's ninth-richest billionaire, recently held in Mumbai.

The couple’s work for the greater good is well-known both in Thailand and internationally. Recently, they were among the distinguished guests at the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, where 5,000 global guests were invited.

A significant milestone for the Badminton Association of Thailand occurred on 17 August, when the association held a foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a new badminton training and competition facility at the Sports Authority of Thailand’s Health Park on Ramkhamhaeng Road, Hua Mark. The religious ceremony was presided over by Somdet Phra Maharatchamangalacharn, a revered monk from Wat Traimit-Golden Buddha, while Khunying Patama led the secular proceedings.

Khunying Patama announced that the association would construct a new, state-of-the-art multipurpose building to replace the current facility at Lumpini Park, which must be returned to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The five-storey building will feature accommodations for coaches and athletes, offices, meeting rooms, exhibition spaces, and 10 badminton courts meeting international standards for training and competitions. The facility will also include modern amenities for athletes, such as sports science rooms, weight training areas, muscle relaxation rooms, injury treatment facilities, hot and cold water baths for post-training recovery, a dining hall, and recreational areas for athletes to relax.

The construction is to cost 220 million baht, excluding decoration costs. The association will cover about 110 million baht, and to ensure that the budget for the association’s annual operations and athlete participation in competitions is not impacted, Khunying Patama has personally contributed an additional 110 million baht. The remaining funds will be raised through donations. The new building is expected to be completed by 2025.

After the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Khunying Patama awarded 1.5 million baht to “View” Kunlavut to celebrate his success and the new chapter he has opened for Thai badminton by making history at the 2024 Paris Olympics.