A good day for Thais in Yokohama

Supanida Katethong, Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Kantaphon Wangcharoen all progressed to the quarter-finals of the US$850,000 BWF Japan Open in Yokohama yesterday.

Supanida overcame a slow start as she fought back from a game down to defeat Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia 19-21, 21-9, 21-7 in nearly an hour to reach the women's singles last eight of the World Tour Super 750 event at Yokohama Arena.

Supanida also came back after dropping the first game to defeat Sung Shuo-yun of Taiwan 12-21, 21-14, 21-13 in the first round on Wednesday.

Busanan stunned third seed Wang Zhiyi of China 21-12, 21-14, while men's singles hope Kantaphon needed three games to overcome Sathish Kumar Karunakaran as he rallied to defeat the Indian 18-21, 21-18, 21-8.

Supanida will next play seventh seed Zhang Beiwen of the US, Busanan will face sixth seed Aya Ohori of Japan, while Kantaphon will take on Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen.

Mixed doubles pair Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran continued their fine run after an upset win over fourth seeds Kim Won-Ho and Jeong Na-Eun of South Korea in the first round.

They knocked out Jesper Toft and Amalie Magelund of Denmark 21-11, 22-20 to set up a last-eight clash with seventh seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia.

However women's doubles pair Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai and mixed doubles duo Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong bowed out.

In other results yesterday, women's top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan, second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, men's top seed Shi Yuqi of China and eighth seed Kodai Naraoka all moved safely through.