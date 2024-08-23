Thai Open set for next month

Russia's Diana Shnaider celebrates after winning the WTA Thailand Open in February. (Photo supplied)

The Thailand Open tennis tournament will be held next month at Arena Hua Hin, said Suwat Liptapanlop, honorary president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand (LTAT).

The WTA 250 tournament will take place between Sept 16-22, with the qualifying round being held over two days on Sept 14 and 15.

A press conference to announce more details of the tournament will take place on Sept 3.

Russian teenager Diana Shnaider won the tournament in February, defeating defending champion Zhu Lin of China to claim her maiden title.

"Diana Shnaider, who won the Thailand open in February, was ranked 108th at the time and she has now moved up to No.18 in the world. So a lot of tennis fans have asked Arena Hua Hin, the tournament organisers, whether they will host the tournament again because they want to see more rising stars," said Suwat.

"Therefore Proud Group and Arena Hua Hin contacted the WTA about hosting the event again this year and an agreement has been reached recently and the tournament will be held next month.

"There were other players who were up-and-coming players when they played in Hua Hin and went on to become top players such as Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, who won the trophy in 2019, she is currently No.33 in the world ranking," he added.

"Having these talented players here will hopefully motivate the young Thais to play more tennis and give them dream to become successful like these players."