Rabbits held to goalless draw

BG Pathum United's Chanathip Songkrasin, second right, in action against PSM Makassar of Indonesia. (Photo: BG PATHUM UNITED PR)

Thailand's BG Pathum United and PSM Makassar of Indonesia began their Asean Club Championship Group A campaign with a 0-0 draw at Batakan Stadium on Wednesday night.

The hosts controlled most of their Shopee Cup opener, but were limited largely to shots from distance while a resolute BG Pathum were unable to threaten going forward as the two sides cancelled each other out.

The Rabbits started with star man Chanathip Songkrasin on the bench, but handed a debut to Singaporean forward Ilhan Fandi, who recently returned to Southeast Asia following a year and a half in Belgium.

With the home side on top, BG Pathum head coach Makoto Teguramori decided to introduce Chanathip soon after as the Thai team sought the inspiration they had been lacking.

But PSM still looked the most likely to break the deadlock as substitute Ricky Pratama danced his way into the box from the right side and blasted just wide with 20 minutes to play.

Teguramori said: "Of course, this is the first game and always difficult to play with different environment especially the pitch.

"Our goal during the match was not to lose and we wanted to be aggressive but the condition of the pitch was not good, so we had to changed some tactics."

PSM will next host Myanmar's Shan United on Sept 25 while Pathum return to Thailand to face PKR Svay Rieng FC of Cambodia on the same day.

Meanwhile, former champs Muang Thong United will be at Rayong for a Thai League 1 game, hoping to register their second victory of the new season.