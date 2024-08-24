SAT chief offers apology for cancellation of Games

Gongsak Yodmani

Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand Dr Gongsak Yodmani apologised to 38 sports associations yesterday after the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (Aimag) were cancelled on Monday.

Athletes and officials from the 38 sports associations who were due to take part in the Games were left fuming after the Games, scheduled to be held in Bangkok and Chonburi from Nov 21-30, were called off by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The OCA cited the non-availability of funds and the shortage of time before the start of the tournament as the reasons for cancellation in a letter sent to the SAT.

"I apologise to all sports associations that the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games were cancelled. This is a big lesson for all of us," Gongsak told representatives of all 38 associations such as rowing, cheerleading, netball, basketball, bowling, taekwondo, hockey and extreme sports, yesterday.

"I promise that I will not abandon anyone. I urge all the sport associations to speed up their preparation plans to compete in the World Games and the SEA Games next year."

Originally scheduled to take place from May 21-30 2021, the 6th Aimag was postponed four times for various reasons. It was put off twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, first from March 10-20, 2022 and then from Nov 17-26, 2023.

It was delayed again due to a political uncertainty in the country after the general election and was rescheduled to Feb 24-March 6, 2024 only to be postponed again due to its five-month proximity to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

OCA vice-president Chaiyapak Siriwat earlier warned that Thailand's status as a destination for international tournaments would be jeopardised if it failed to host the Games.