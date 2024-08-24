Thai champs Buriram fall flat in Hanoi

Buriram United's Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul is challenged by Cong An Ha Noi's Vitao.

Thai League 1 title-holders Buriram United were off to a stuttering start in the Asean Club Championship as they went 2-1 down to Vietnam's Cong An Ha Noi in a rain-hit Group B game of the Shopee Cup on Thursday night.

Phan Van Dun stunned the Thai champions by opening the scoring for Mano Polking's side just three minutes after the kickoff before Jefferson Tabinas drew level for the Thunder Castle early in the second half.

However, Cong An Ha Noi were back in front in the 66th minute when Alan Grafite headed in from a Vitao cross.

The Thunder Castle's new coach Osmar Loss Viera admitted after the loss that his team needed improvement.

"Today, we sent in the best players for the match and every player has done his best. However, we have to get back and improve our mistakes before the next match," said the Brazilian tactician.

Osmar added that a heavy downpour during the match in Hanoi also impacted his team's performance.

"This game is an international club tournament and, of course, both teams wanted to win, but there are things like the rain that one can't control.

"It [rain] did have some effect on our performance. It made things difficult for the players as they had problems moving the ball around on the pitch."

Buriram will next play in the Thai League 1, taking on former champions Chiang Rai United in an away game tomorrow.