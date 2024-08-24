Busanan and Supanida seal last 4 places

Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Supanida Katethong continued their impressive run in Yokohama after reaching the semi-finals of the US$850,000 BWF Japan Open yesterday.

Busanan battled past sixth seed Aya Ohori of Japan 23-25, 21-19, 23-21 to set up a last-four clash with top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan at the World Tour Super 750 event at Yokohama Arena.

Tai defeated Natsuki Nidaira of Japan 21-13, 21-14 yesterday.

Supanida also needed three games to overcome Zhang Beiwen of the US 15-21, 21-19, 21-16 in their quarter-final match yesterday.

She will take on second seed Akane Yamaguchi in the last four after the Japanese star knocked out fifth seed Han Yue of China 18-21, 21-15, 21-18.

Other Thai players bowed out yesterday.

Men's singles player Kantaphon Wangcharoen lost to Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan 16-21, 10-21 in the men's singles quarter-finals while mixed doubles pair Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran went down to Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi of China 18-21, 17-21.

Meanwhile men's top seed Shi Yuqi of China defeated Yushi Tanaka of Japan 10-21, 21-9, 21-11 to reach the semi-finals where he will play Alex Lanier of France.

Eighth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan edged past Wang Tzu-wei of Taiwan 21-13, 19-21, 21-16 and will play Chou in the other semi-final.

In other results, mixed doubles second seeds Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin of China defeated seventh seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia 21-16, 21-18 and Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang of Taiwan upset third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan 21-9, 21-17.