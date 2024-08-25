Busanan and Yamaguchi set for Japan Open final

Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Busanan Ongbamrungphan will face Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles final of the US$850,000 BWF Japan Open in Yokohama on Sunday.

The Thai advanced to the title match after her opponent Tai Tzu-ying pulled out of their semi-final match due to a knee injury sustained in her quarter-final on Friday.

Yamaguchi eliminated another Thai hope Supanida Katethong 21-14, 22-20 in the other semi-final.

Japanese world No.5 Yamaguchi is now one win away from her fourth title at the national open.

Earlier, France's Alex Lanier stunned top seed Shi Yuqi to book his place in the men's singles final.

The French world No.29 player battled back after dropping the first game to eliminate the top-ranked Chinese player 17-21, 21-16, 21-18 in an hour and 23 minutes.

Lanier will play Chou Tien-chen in a battle between two unseeded players in the final after the Taiwanese player knocked out the eighth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-14, 21-16 in the other semi-final.

Kang Min-Hyuk and Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea will face Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in the men's doubles decider.

The Korean third seeds edged past Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia 12-21, 21-15, 21-19 while the Malaysian eighth seeds defeated Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana, also from Indonesia, 21-19, 21-17.

Mixed doubles second seeds Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin of China defeated fellow Chinese Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi 21-13, 21-15 in the semi-finals.

They will play sixth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in the title clash after the Hong Kong pair defeated Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang of Taiwan 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.

Women's doubles top seeds Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee of South Korea defeated Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan 22-20, 21-12 in the semi-finals.

They will face Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning in the final after the Chinese second seeds eliminated eighth-seeded compatriots Jia Yifan and Li Wenmei 21-16, 21-19 in the last four.