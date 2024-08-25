Pinto's header secures draw for Rayong FC

Joyful jump: Muang Thong's Sathaporn Daengsri celebrates his goal.

Rayong FC held former champions Muang Thong United to a 1-1 draw in a Thai League 1 game on Friday night at WHA Rayong Stadium.

A second-half header from Rayong's Yashir Pinto cancelled out Sathaporn Daengsri's strike in the first half.

The Kirins are in fourth place with four points from three games while Rayong are fifth, also on four points.

Felicio Brown and Thailand striker Poramet Arjvilai both had chances to put Muang Thong ahead but their efforts were blocked by Rayong defenders.

The Kirins finally broke the deadlock when a Rayong player failed to clear the ball from a free-kick and Sathaporn hammered the ball in from outside the box at 43 minutes.

Muang Thong kept up the pressure in the second half, looking to double their lead and Poramet was again denied by Rayong goalkeeper Tatpicha Aksornsri in the 53rd minute.

That save proved to be crucial as Rayong equalised 10 minutes later when Pinto scored with a header from three yards out after the Kirins keeper Kittipong Phutaechuek made a poor punching clearance.

Rayong appealed for a penalty against a handball in stoppage time but the match referee ruled it was ball to hand after a VAR check as time expired.

"It was a good game from both teams. We had several chances during the first half and could only turn them into one goal," said Muang Thong coach Gino Lettieri.

"One point was OK for our team. There are many things that our team needs to improve before the next game."

Chiang Rai United host champions Buriram United today. Buriram will have Theerathon Bunmathan back after he was left out of the squad for the Shopee Cup match against Vietnam's Cong An Ha Noi FC on Thursday.

Also today, Ratchaburi host BG Pathum and Bangkok United face Uthai Thani.