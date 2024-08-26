Port's stunner: Teerasak seals the deal in Khon Kaen

Port's Teerasak Poeiphimai celebrates his goal against Khon Kaen.

Teerasak Poeiphimai scored the winning goal in stoppage time as 10-man Port edged hosts Khon Kaen United 2-1 in the Thai League 1 at Khon Kaen Stadium on Saturday night.

Port provisionally moved to the top of the T1 standings with nine points from three matches ahead of Sunday's match between defending champions Buriram United and Chiang Rai United.

Bodin Phala headed home in the 14th minute to put Port ahead before Khon Kaen equalised via a Brenner Alves penalty after a handball by Asnawi Mungkulam in the 27 minute.

Kevin Deeromram and Peeradol Chamratsamee also came close for Port in the second half.

Port were reduced to 10 men in the second minute of injury time when Singapore international Irfan Fandi was sent off for a foul on Pattarapol Chansuwan.

The game looked set for a draw before Teerasak popped up with the winner three minutes later.

"The handball by Asnawi should not have been awarded. We were lucky to get three points today," said Port coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok.

Hosts Sukhothai picked up their first win of the season after they defeated PT Prachuap 2-0 with a double from Sirach Chatthong.

Nongbua Pitchaya also recorded their first win of the season by beating Nakhon Pathom United 2-1.

Paulo Conrado scored both goals for Nongbua while Tatchanon Nakarawong was on target for Nakhon Pathom.

Also, Nakhon Ratchasima drew 1-1 with Lamphun Warriors.

Lamphun stunned the home crowd when Ricardo Lopes scored in the 41st minute before Dennis Murillo rescued a point for the Swat Cats in stoppage time.