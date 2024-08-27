Buriram hit 5 goals past Chiang Rai

Buriram striker Supachai Chaided, left, reacts after scoring.

Buriram United showcased their title credentials as they blanked former champions Chiang Rai United 5-0 in an away Thai League 1 clash on Sunday night.

All the Buriram top guns got on the scoresheet with Lucas Crispim (8), Supachai Chaided (20), Guilherme Bissoli (53), Chrigor (67) and Pansa Hemviboon (80) finding the net.

With the victory, the Thunder Castle wrested back the top spot in the table, dislodging Port from the pedestal in less than 24 hours.

Buriram United coach Osmar Loss Vieira sympathised with hosts Chiang Rai over the devastation caused by floods in the northern province.

"I hope that everything will get back to normal in Chiang Rai soon," he added.

The Brazilian coach claimed that it was the first goal by Crispim that put Buriram on course to the big win over the Beetles.

"We started off well and got an early goal which helped us take charge of the game.

"Our players were able to move around with ease as we had studied the tapes of Chiang Rai's last two games.

"It also has a lot to do with our loss in the Shopee Cup Asean club competition in Vietnam earlier in the week. The players were eager to make amends, and they did an amazing job tonight.

"This season we will need to rotate players heavily because we are playing in five tournaments."

In other matches on Sunday night, Ratchaburi shocked BG Pathum United 4-1 at home, and Bangkok United dropped points after being held to a goalless draw by Uthai Thani.