Thais eye gold as Track Asia Cup kicks off

Cyclists train at the Suphan Buri Sports School's velodrome.

Cyclists Norasetthada Boonma and Jai Angsuthasawit will lead Thailand's challenge at the Track Asia Cup 2024, starting on Wednesday in Suphan Buri.

The three-day competition, which will be held at the velodrome of the Suphan Buri Sports School, features 29 teams from 15 nations.

Thailand has two teams competing, including the Thai national team and Prime19.

Norasetthada, who has moved up to No.3 in the world after winning a silver medal in the UCI Junior Track World Championships in China recently, will compete in four men's junior events -- the 1km time trial, keirin, individual sprint and team sprint.

"Norasetthada will compete in four events -- the 1km time-trial, keirin, sprint and team sprint in the Track Asia Cup and we expect him to win at least two to three gold medals," said Gen Decha Hemkrasri, president of the Thai Cycling Association (TCA).

"He will start off tomorrow [Wednesday] with the keirin event," added Gen Decha.

Jai, who competed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games earlier this month, will race in three men's elite events including keirin, individual sprint and team sprint, added the Thai cycling chief.

The Track Asia Cup 2024 is a Class 1 competition that offers ranking points for cyclists vying for spots at the 2024 World Track Cycling Championships in Denmark in October and the Nations Cup, which is one of the qualifying events for the 2028 Olympic Games.