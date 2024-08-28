Thais drop big guns for Hanoi meet

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii. (Photo supplied)

A number of regular veterans were given the chop as the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced a 23-strong squad for next month's LP Bank Cup in Vietnam.

Names of many superstars -- including Teerasil Dangda, Theerathon Bunmathan, Sarach Yooyen and Chanathip Songkrasin -- are missing from the national team roster, but Jonathan Khemdee and Ekanit Panya have succeeded in earning recalls to the squad.

The Sept 5-10 tournament in Hanoi will form a part of the Fifa Day break fixtures with Russia, Thailand and hosts Vietnam participating in the event.

The War Elephants' head coach Masatada Ishii said a number of new faces have been brought in because he is focusing on the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

"We failed to make it to the third phase of the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2028 World Cup finals, so we lost our chance of getting a direct entry into the Asian Cup as well," said Ishii.

"Some members of the team have impressed during the World Cup qualifiers already, so we want to test some more new players in the Hanoi tournament."

Ishii admitted that it may not be possible for him to give playing time to all the five new players but added: "A lot will depend on how well they perform during the training camp.

"We will make as many changes as possible to the line-up in this tournament, but we will take into account the commitment and attitude of every player as well.

"I have seen Ekanit play in Japan for Urawa Red Diamonds. He seems determined to play for the national team.

"As for Jonathan, I don't know whether he ended his international career after the 2023 SEA Games or not, but I think he has been doing well for Ratchaburi and he is in good shape."

Thailand will play their first match against Russia on Sept 8, with a battle against regional arch-rivals Vietnam slated for two days later.