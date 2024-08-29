Pedal power puts Petchpanom, Natcha on top of podium

Petchpanom Phanmuang crosses the line to win the men's junior keirin event at the Track Asia Cup 2024 on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Thai junior cyclists claimed two gold medals on the first day of the competition in the Track Asia Cup 2024 at the Suphan Buri Sports School on Wednesday.

National cyclists Petchpanom Phanmuang and Natcha Songken won the men's and women's junior keirin gold medals respectively.

Petchpanom, who won a silver medal in the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in China recently, edged his national teammate Norasetthada Boonma to claim the men's junior keirin title.

Kitirat Reukpreedee of Prime19 took the bronze medal.

In the women's junior keirin event, Natcha came in first place ahead of South Korean cyclist Min Ji-Gu while her national teammate Pittayaporn Saetun took the bronze medal.

Olympian Jai Angsuthasawit failed to make the podium in the men's elite keirin event.

The gold medal went to Taiwanese cyclist Shih Feng Kang. India's Ronaldo Laitonjam took the silver medal and Malaysian Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom claimed the bronze medal.

Wednesday's opening ceremony was presided over by Suphan Buri Governor Natthapat Suwanprateep and the UCI executive board committee member Dato Amarjit Singh Gil.

A total of 11 gold medals are up for grabs on Thursday, including the 500m women's junior time-trial, 500 metres women's elite time-trial, 1km men's junior time-trial, 1km men's elite time-trial, points race women's junior and men's elite, omnium women's elite, men's and women's elite team sprint and men's and women's junior team sprint events.

The competition starts at 8am.