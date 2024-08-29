Somkiat to become first Thai rider in MotoGP

Somkiat Chantra will become the first Thai rider in the MotoGP championship next season.

In a historic announcement on Thursday, the 25-year-old Moto2 rider has officially been confirmed to race for Honda LCR from 2025, being promoted to the sport's premier class.

"I'm excited to join the LCR team. Stepping into MotoGP has always been my dream, and I will finally make it come true," said Somkiat. "I want to thank all the sponsors and people who have supported me from the beginning of my career until now. For the next season, I'm committed to learning, giving my maximum, and enjoying this new adventure. It will be difficult, but I will give my best."

Honda LCR team principal Lucio Cecchinello said, “We believe that it’s time to welcome a great Asian talent such as Somkiat Chantra, as we think he deserves an opportunity at the highest level of the two-wheel competition.

"Through his years in Moto2, he’s shown potential and the skills to grow and become a strong rider in MotoGP. LCR and Honda will provide him with the best support over the different phases of this new project.”

Somkiat was strongly linked with a move to race in MotoGP after making a strong impression in Moto2 this year with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia. He is currently 10th in the world championship standings with 64 points.

Somkiat finished sixth in the Moto2 world championship standings last year, which is the highest ranking in the World Grand Prix by a Thai racer.

He came third at last year's Thailand Grand Prix, becoming the first local rider to have a podium finish at a home race at the Chang International Circuit.

Somkiat has so far won two Moto2 titles — the Japanese Grand Prix last year and the Indonesian Grand Prix in 2022.

Somkiat made a wild-card entry at the Moto3 Thailand Grand Prix in 2018. In 2019, he moved to the Moto2 class to race with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Thursday's announcement came after a report earlier this month that the Thai Grand Prix was confirmed as the MotoGP championship’s curtain raiser in 2025 and 2026.

The first Grand Prix of the year has been provisionally slated for Feb 28-March 2 next year at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram.