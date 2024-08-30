Kingdom's super teens in gold rush

Norasetthada Boonma in action during the the men's junior time-trial 1km event. (Photo supplied)

Thai junior cyclists claimed three more gold medals on the second day of the Track Asia Cup 2024 at the Suphan Buri Sports School on Thursday.

Norasetthada Boonma won the men's junior time-trial 1km event and completed a double when he teamed up with Petchpanom Phanmuang and Kanawat Chuetaharn to win the men's junior team sprint.

Norasetthada, who finished in second place behind Petchpanom in the men's junior keirin event on Wednesday, crossed the finish line with a time of 1:06.291 seconds to win the men's junior time-trial 1km event.

The silver medal went to Korean cyclist Choi Dong-Hyeok of the Bucheon High School team. Choi finished in 1:07.854. Saudi Arabia's Manssour Ameen Alhayyan took the bronze medal in 1:09.442.

Norasetthada, who won a silver medal in the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in China recently, along with Petchpanom and Kanawat combined to win the men's junior team sprint with a time of 1.02.586 seconds.

Bucheon High School team won silver in 1:11.855 seconds and the Saudi Arabia national team took bronze.

Amonnat Tammakitjawat won the women's junior time-trial 500m event, crossing the line in 39.358 seconds.

Kazakhstan's Diana Kossolapova took the silver medal in 39.463 seconds and Gu Min-Ji from the Korea National Sport University won the bronze medal with the time of 40.396 seconds.

The Thai national team of Kanyarat Norkaew, Apitsara Srimongkol and Nattaporn Apimote came third in the women's elite team sprint as cyclists from Hong Kong and Taiwan took gold and silver respectively.

There are seven gold medals up for grabs today. The programme features the men's elite omnium event, women's junior, men's junior, women's elite, men's elite sprint events, women's elite and men's junior point race events.