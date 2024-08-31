Norasetthada shines with 3rd gold as Thais dominate

Thai national cyclist Norasetthada Boonma claimed his third gold medal of the Track Asia Cup 2024 after he won the men's junior sprint on the last day of competition at the Suphan Buri Sports School on Friday.

His national teammate Phetphanom Panmuang took the silver medal and the bronze medal went to South Korean rider Hyun Ming-Yeol.

Norasetthada's victory earned the Thai national team their sixth gold medal in the tournament.

Gu Min-Ji from the Korean National Sport School won the women's junior sprint.

Thai rider Natacha Songkhen took the silver medal and Kazakhstan's Diana Kossolapova grabbed bronze.

"The Thai team won a total of six gold medals in the tournament, which is a big success for us," said Gen Decha Hemkrasi, president of the Thai Cycling Association (TCA).

"The good thing about this tournament is that we have some new faces coming up and they will move up to participate in the elite class at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand next year and the 20th Asian Games in Japan."

The TCA boss also singled out Norasetthada for praise.

"Norasetthada performed very well in this tournament, especially in the team sprint event as he helped the team set a new national record," he said.

"The tournament also received some great feedback from the participating teams so we will have this tournament in Suphan Buri again next year."